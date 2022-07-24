abrdn plc Buys 71,208 Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

abrdn plc increased its stake in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 767,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,208 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $140,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in LPL Financial by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 9,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of LPL Financial by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of LPL Financial by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,958,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of LPL Financial by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.06% of the company’s stock.

LPLA opened at $192.39 on Friday. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $134.97 and a fifty-two week high of $220.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.87, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $186.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.68.

LPL Financial ( NASDAQ:LPLA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.16. LPL Financial had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 35.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 10 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is 17.61%.

In other news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 19,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total value of $3,908,622.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,580,138.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 19,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total value of $3,908,622.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,580,138.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 15,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.23, for a total transaction of $2,708,144.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,068 shares in the company, valued at $7,245,371.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LPLA shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $246.00 to $241.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of LPL Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, JMP Securities upgraded shares of LPL Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $242.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.67.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

