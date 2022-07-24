A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) PT Lowered to $58.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $59.00 to $58.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Longbow Research raised shares of A. O. Smith from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of A. O. Smith from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of A. O. Smith from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $72.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $64.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $70.60.

NYSE:AOS opened at $59.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.15. A. O. Smith has a fifty-two week low of $51.91 and a fifty-two week high of $86.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.96.

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 27.82%. The business had revenue of $977.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $967.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that A. O. Smith will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.22%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in A. O. Smith during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in A. O. Smith by 6,265.5% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,716,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689,818 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in A. O. Smith by 189.5% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 76.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

