97,000 Shares in OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) Purchased by Factorial Partners LLC

Factorial Partners LLC bought a new stake in OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 97,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $658,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in OraSure Technologies by 72.8% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,737 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 3,260 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in OraSure Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $92,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in OraSure Technologies by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,871 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 4,522 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in OraSure Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in OraSure Technologies by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,969 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 3,362 shares during the last quarter. 97.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OraSure Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of OSUR stock opened at $2.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.43 and its 200 day moving average is $6.04. OraSure Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.62 and a 12 month high of $13.57.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OraSure Technologies ( NASDAQ:OSUR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $67.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.17 million. OraSure Technologies had a negative return on equity of 12.15% and a negative net margin of 19.25%. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that OraSure Technologies, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on OSUR shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of OraSure Technologies from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of OraSure Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.17.

About OraSure Technologies

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diagnostics and Molecular Solutions. The company's principal products include InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test, InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test pro, InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test rx, OraQuick Rapid HIV test, OraQuick In-Home HIV test, OraQuick HIV self-test, OraQuick HCV rapid antibody test, OraQuick Ebola rapid antigen test, OraSure oral fluid collection device used in conjunction with screening and confirmatory tests for HIV-1 antibodies; Intercept drug testing systems; immunoassay tests and reagents; and Q.E.D.

