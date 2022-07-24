8,371 Shares in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) Acquired by Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $818,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EMB. Signature Securities Group Corporation boosted its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 474.5% in the 4th quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation now owns 1,913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 230.0% during the 4th quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 9,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after buying an additional 6,772 shares during the last quarter. First Merchants Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 47,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,158,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $899,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 2,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF stock opened at $86.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $87.02 and a 200-day moving average of $94.34. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $81.87 and a 52 week high of $113.64.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.361 per share. This is a boost from iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $4.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

