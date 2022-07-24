4,126 Shares in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Acquired by Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,126 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in American International Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,742,644 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,202,907,000 after acquiring an additional 131,235 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,618,835 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $772,068,000 after purchasing an additional 347,548 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,557,773 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $657,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256,195 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of American International Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $506,692,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,741,127 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $154,872,000 after purchasing an additional 630,592 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on American International Group from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com lowered American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of American International Group in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American International Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.57.

American International Group Stock Performance

Shares of American International Group stock opened at $51.33 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.25. American International Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.18 and a 12 month high of $65.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $10.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.43 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 18.30%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

American International Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. American International Group’s payout ratio is presently 11.07%.

American International Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $6.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to purchase up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

American International Group Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

Featured Stories

