35,064 Shares in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) Purchased by Cullen Capital Management LLC

Cullen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 35,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,289,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of First Interstate BancSystem as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in First Interstate BancSystem during the first quarter valued at about $2,413,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in First Interstate BancSystem during the first quarter valued at about $2,276,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 4.5% during the first quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 109,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,030,000 after acquiring an additional 4,706 shares during the period. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan bought a new position in First Interstate BancSystem during the first quarter valued at about $434,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 1,085.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,922 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FIBK shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded First Interstate BancSystem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded First Interstate BancSystem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded First Interstate BancSystem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered First Interstate BancSystem from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Insider Activity

First Interstate BancSystem Trading Up 0.3 %

In related news, CEO Kevin P. Riley purchased 15,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.33 per share, for a total transaction of $593,509.67. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 92,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,455,078.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Kevin P. Riley purchased 15,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.33 per share, for a total transaction of $593,509.67. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 92,555 shares in the company, valued at $3,455,078.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jonathan R. Scott sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $180,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,366.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

FIBK stock opened at $39.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.31 and its 200-day moving average is $37.58. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.40 and a 1-year high of $45.91. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 0.97.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.17. First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 14.78% and a return on equity of 8.40%. The firm had revenue of $227.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.49 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Interstate BancSystem Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.42%.

First Interstate BancSystem Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

Read More

