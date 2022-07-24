277,147 Shares in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP) Bought by Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN

Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 277,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,795,000. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN owned about 0.45% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $38,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $104,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSCP opened at $20.59 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $20.15 and a 12-month high of $22.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.90.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.