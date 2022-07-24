1MillionNFTs (1MIL) Price Hits $0.30 on Major Exchanges

1MillionNFTs (1MIL) traded up 21.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. 1MillionNFTs has a market capitalization of $35,714.36 and $65,675.00 worth of 1MillionNFTs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, 1MillionNFTs has traded up 46.6% against the dollar. One 1MillionNFTs coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.30 or 0.00001310 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004400 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001596 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002272 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00016791 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001816 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00032591 BTC.

1MillionNFTs Profile

1MillionNFTs’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 120,000 coins. 1MillionNFTs’ official Twitter account is @1millionnft.

Buying and Selling 1MillionNFTs

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1MillionNFTs directly using US dollars.

