1,705 Shares in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Acquired by Hamilton Wealth LLC

Hamilton Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,705 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 14,102 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 66,657 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $7,890,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 139,077 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $16,461,000 after purchasing an additional 7,395 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,388 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,768,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 173,417 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $20,525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,993 shares in the last quarter. 73.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Abbott Laboratories

In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.22, for a total value of $5,661,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,973,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,539,670. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 24,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $2,712,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,407,502. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.22, for a total value of $5,661,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,973,500 shares in the company, valued at $789,539,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Abbott Laboratories Stock Down 1.3 %

ABT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen decreased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Thursday. Cowen reduced their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $134.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.33.

Shares of NYSE:ABT traded down $1.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $109.20. 4,733,959 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,999,584. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $101.24 and a 52-week high of $142.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $191.20 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.75.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.34. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 29.64% and a net margin of 18.78%. The company had revenue of $11.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.25%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

