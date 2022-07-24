1,389,960 Shares in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Acquired by Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,389,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,541,000. Nutrien comprises about 1.6% of Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NTR. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Nutrien by 50.2% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 2,608 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its stake in Nutrien by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 7,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Nutrien in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC bought a new position in Nutrien in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Nutrien by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 89,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,741,000 after buying an additional 23,279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NTR shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Nutrien in a report on Thursday, July 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. started coverage on shares of Nutrien in a report on Thursday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $94.00 to $124.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nutrien has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.67.

NTR opened at $78.32 on Friday. Nutrien Ltd. has a twelve month low of $57.45 and a twelve month high of $117.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.95.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.11. Nutrien had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 20.55%. The business had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 billion. Analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd. will post 16.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.65%.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

