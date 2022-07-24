1,247 Shares in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) Purchased by Liberty One Investment Management LLC

Liberty One Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IIPR. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,292,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,614,000 after purchasing an additional 149,188 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 516,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,767,000 after purchasing an additional 108,104 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,278,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,070,000 after purchasing an additional 68,897 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 308,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,032,000 after purchasing an additional 47,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 111,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,394,000 after purchasing an additional 38,481 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

Innovative Industrial Properties Stock Performance

NYSE IIPR opened at $95.29 on Friday. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.38 and a 1-year high of $288.02. The company has a current ratio of 28.15, a quick ratio of 28.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $118.04 and a 200-day moving average of $160.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73 and a beta of 1.81.

Innovative Industrial Properties Announces Dividend

Innovative Industrial Properties ( NYSE:IIPR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.91 by ($0.59). Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 54.43% and a return on equity of 7.91%. The company had revenue of $64.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.19 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. Innovative Industrial Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.35%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 144.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on IIPR. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $175.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.60.

Innovative Industrial Properties Profile

(Get Rating)

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

See Also

