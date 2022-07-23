Yield Protocol (YIELD) One Day Volume Tops $141,690.00

Yield Protocol (YIELD) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 23rd. During the last seven days, Yield Protocol has traded down 8.8% against the dollar. One Yield Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0064 or 0.00000028 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Yield Protocol has a market capitalization of $216,959.06 and approximately $141,690.00 worth of Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,510.48 or 1.00072892 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004450 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00006713 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004447 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003893 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About Yield Protocol

Yield Protocol (CRYPTO:YIELD) is a coin. It was first traded on March 4th, 2021. Yield Protocol’s total supply is 140,682,541 coins and its circulating supply is 34,009,745 coins. Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @yield_protocol.

According to CryptoCompare, “Yield Protocol is an open-source platform allowing anybody to create and execute yield farming & trading strategies on the Ethereum Defi ecosystem. It's designed to minimize smart contract risk by simplifying the abilities of each contract. Yields Protocols design allows anybody to design financial strategies that others can leverage without giving them access to their funds. “

