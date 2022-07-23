YF Link Price Hits $29.00 on Major Exchanges (YFL)

YF Link (YFL) traded up 7.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 23rd. One YF Link coin can now be bought for about $29.00 or 0.00130159 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. YF Link has a total market capitalization of $1.49 million and approximately $217.00 worth of YF Link was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, YF Link has traded up 12.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get YF Link alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,282.54 or 1.00006953 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004490 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00006749 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004488 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003763 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

YF Link Profile

YF Link is a coin. YF Link’s total supply is 52,000 coins and its circulating supply is 51,503 coins. YF Link’s official Twitter account is @YFLinkio and its Facebook page is accessible here. YF Link’s official website is yflink.io. YF Link’s official message board is medium.com/yflink.

YF Link Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The YFLINK or YFL governance token was introduced on August the 7th and fuses the LINK token with YFI liquidity mining mechanics. The YFI liquidity mining yield aggregator mechanics themselves were introduced recently in the form of the yearn.finance YFI token. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YF Link directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YF Link should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YF Link using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for YF Link Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YF Link and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.