yAxis (YAXIS) Price Reaches $0.0236 on Major Exchanges

yAxis (YAXIS) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 23rd. Over the last week, yAxis has traded 24.3% higher against the US dollar. One yAxis coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0236 or 0.00000106 BTC on exchanges. yAxis has a total market cap of $21,993.09 and $166.00 worth of yAxis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004491 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001596 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002272 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00016366 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001846 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00032582 BTC.
About yAxis
yAxis’ total supply is 954,181 coins and its circulating supply is 931,896 coins. yAxis’ official Twitter account is @yaxis_project and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for yAxis is yaxis.io. yAxis’ official message board is yaxis.ghost.io.
yAxis Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for yAxis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for yAxis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.