Xtract Resources (LON:XTR) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.46

Xtract Resources Plc (LON:XTR – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 5.46 ($0.07) and traded as low as GBX 3.30 ($0.04). Xtract Resources shares last traded at GBX 3.90 ($0.05), with a volume of 1,806,033 shares trading hands.

Xtract Resources Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 4.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 5.44. The stock has a market cap of £33.17 million and a PE ratio of -6.50.

Xtract Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Xtract Resources Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a resource, development, and mining company. The company primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. Its principal property is the Manica gold project located in the Odzi-Mutare-Manica Greenstone belt in Mozambique. The company was formerly known as Xtract Energy PLC and changed its name to Xtract Resources Plc in June 2013.

