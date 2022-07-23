XSGD Market Capitalization Tops $63.52 Million (XSGD)

XSGD (XSGD) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 22nd. Over the last seven days, XSGD has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. XSGD has a total market cap of $63.52 million and approximately $837,691.00 worth of XSGD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XSGD coin can now be bought for about $0.71 or 0.00003127 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004391 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001574 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002138 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00016222 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001817 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00032371 BTC.

XSGD Profile

XSGD’s launch date was April 3rd, 2020. XSGD’s total supply is 99,857,164 coins and its circulating supply is 89,189,013 coins. XSGD’s official Twitter account is @xfers.

Buying and Selling XSGD

According to CryptoCompare, “The XSGD Singapore-dollar backed stablecoin is one of Xfers offerings. XSGD is a regulated Singapore dollar-backed stablecoin, it runs both on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and on the Zilliqa blockchain as a ZRC-2 token. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XSGD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XSGD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XSGD using one of the exchanges listed above.

