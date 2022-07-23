XP Power (LON:XPP) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3,687.60

Shares of XP Power Limited (LON:XPP – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,687.60 ($44.08) and traded as low as GBX 2,950 ($35.27). XP Power shares last traded at GBX 3,025 ($36.16), with a volume of 23,658 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on XP Power from GBX 5,600 ($66.95) to GBX 4,020 ($48.06) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 9th.

XP Power Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 3,042.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3,672.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.19. The stock has a market capitalization of £590.08 million and a PE ratio of 2,622.81.

XP Power Company Profile

XP Power Limited, an investment holding company, designs and manufactures power supply solutions in Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers AC-DC power supplies, DC-DC converters, high voltage DC-DC converters, high voltage AC-DC power supplies, RF power systems, EMI filters, custom power supplies, and 3 phase power sources.

