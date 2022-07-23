X World Games Market Capitalization Achieves $12.90 Million (XWG)

X World Games (XWG) traded up 6.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. One X World Games coin can currently be bought for about $0.0094 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, X World Games has traded up 14.6% against the US dollar. X World Games has a total market cap of $12.90 million and $10.14 million worth of X World Games was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004487 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001599 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002212 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00016347 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001850 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00032646 BTC.
X World Games Coin Profile
X World Games’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,378,203,832 coins. X World Games’ official Twitter account is @xwg_games.
X World Games Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for X World Games Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for X World Games and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.