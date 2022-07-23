WOM Protocol (WOM) Hits Market Capitalization of $5.14 Million

WOM Protocol (WOM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. One WOM Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0486 or 0.00000218 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, WOM Protocol has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar. WOM Protocol has a total market capitalization of $5.14 million and $1.35 million worth of WOM Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About WOM Protocol

WOM Protocol (WOM) is a coin. Its launch date was October 3rd, 2018. WOM Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 105,657,976 coins. WOM Protocol’s official Twitter account is @WOMProtocol. The official message board for WOM Protocol is medium.com/wom-protocol. WOM Protocol’s official website is womprotocol.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “The WOM Protocol, which is based on blockchain technology, will enable brands to access genuine word-of-mouth recommendations. The WOM Protocol will provide a way to reward creators for their product-referring content without compromising consumer trust in the content and its creators. “

