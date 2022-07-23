WHALE (WHALE) Market Capitalization Hits $14.72 Million

WHALE (WHALE) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 22nd. WHALE has a total market cap of $14.72 million and $242,332.00 worth of WHALE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WHALE coin can now be bought for approximately $1.81 or 0.00007949 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, WHALE has traded 22.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get WHALE alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004381 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001576 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002138 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00016319 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001811 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00032463 BTC.

WHALE Profile

WHALE’s launch date was May 2nd, 2020. WHALE’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,112,765 coins. WHALE’s official Twitter account is @WhaleShark_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WHALE is whale.me.

WHALE Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WHALE is a social currency (cryptocurrency) that is backed by tangible and rare Non-Fungible Token (NFT) assets while embodying scarcity through definitive limited issuance. WHALE aims to be a tangible asset-backed currency, with one dimension of the token value ascribed to it's “VAULT” contents of digital art and collectibles. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WHALE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WHALE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WHALE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WHALE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WHALE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.