Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Stock Holdings Raised by FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 202.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,748 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 13,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 996,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,798,000 after buying an additional 360,635 shares during the period. MBL Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $377,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 20,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $991,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 106,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,571,000 after buying an additional 12,367 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 22,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total value of $1,008,788.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $954,482.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $43.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.51 and a 200-day moving average of $47.80. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $36.54 and a twelve month high of $60.30. The firm has a market cap of $163.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.16.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.14). Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 22.52%. The business had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 23.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.31.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

