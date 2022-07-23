Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Holdings Trimmed by Seizert Capital Partners LLC

Seizert Capital Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 872,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 69,720 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company accounts for 1.9% of Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $42,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Leo Brokerage LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter valued at $356,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 202.5% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 9,748 shares during the last quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. now owns 539,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,140,000 after purchasing an additional 4,254 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 34,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 5,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares during the last quarter. 74.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

NYSE:WFC opened at $43.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.51 and its 200-day moving average is $47.80. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $36.54 and a 52-week high of $60.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $163.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.16.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.54 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 22.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 23.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WFC shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.31.

Insider Activity at Wells Fargo & Company

In related news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 22,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total value of $1,008,788.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $954,482.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Wells Fargo & Company

(Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Stories

