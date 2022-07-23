WealthPLAN Partners LLC Sells 6,940 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC decreased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 410,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,940 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $14,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHF. ACT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 652,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,376,000 after acquiring an additional 19,627 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 25,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 3,436 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 24,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 145.3% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,288 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHF traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $31.87. 5,500,502 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,636,245. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $29.92 and a 52 week high of $40.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.09.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

