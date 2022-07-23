WealthPLAN Partners LLC Sells 32,664 Shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 326,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,664 shares during the period. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. WealthPLAN Partners LLC owned about 0.33% of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF worth $22,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MOAT. S. R. Schill & Associates raised its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 60,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,569,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. BCS Wealth Management increased its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 21,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Randolph Co Inc grew its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Randolph Co Inc now owns 4,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL grew its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 22,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF stock traded down $0.80 on Friday, reaching $67.81. 662,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 718,279. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 1-year low of $60.93 and a 1-year high of $78.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.47.

