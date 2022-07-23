WealthPLAN Partners LLC Sells 294,992 Shares of AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QPX)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC trimmed its position in AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QPX – Get Rating) by 42.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 405,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 294,992 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC owned 0.13% of AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF worth $9,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 705,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,590,000 after purchasing an additional 181,978 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF by 77.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 415,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,709,000 after acquiring an additional 181,769 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF by 299.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,011,000 after acquiring an additional 73,778 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 55,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 5,322 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 8,253 shares during the period.

AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF Stock Performance

AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.45. 45,147 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,147. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.36. AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $21.34 and a twelve month high of $31.23.

