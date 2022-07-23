WealthPLAN Partners LLC Raises Position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 214,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,648 shares during the quarter. W. P. Carey accounts for about 1.2% of WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $17,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. City State Bank purchased a new stake in W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in W. P. Carey by 76.7% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. 58.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

WPC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Evercore ISI set a $89.00 price objective on W. P. Carey in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on W. P. Carey from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Wolfe Research began coverage on W. P. Carey in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on W. P. Carey in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, W. P. Carey presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.33.

W. P. Carey Price Performance

NYSE WPC traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $83.36. 367,931 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 875,124. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.60. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.02 and a 1 year high of $87.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $16.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.66.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.39. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 37.65%. The business had revenue of $344.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $1.059 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is currently 153.62%.

W. P. Carey Profile

(Get Rating)

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.