WealthPLAN Partners LLC Has $5.73 Million Stock Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:PJAN)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:PJAN – Get Rating) by 65.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 184,769 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,190 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January were worth $5,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alera Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 61,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,445,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 17,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.85. The company had a trading volume of 21,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,764. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.49. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January has a 1-year low of $29.27 and a 1-year high of $33.43.

