WealthPLAN Partners LLC Has $4.07 Million Stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Get Rating) by 77.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138,797 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF were worth $4,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Single Point Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,113,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC now owns 15,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 40,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,050,000 after purchasing an additional 13,801 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GBIL remained flat at $99.81 during mid-day trading on Friday. 423,278 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 398,395. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.92. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 52 week low of $99.73 and a 52 week high of $100.12.

