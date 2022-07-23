WealthPLAN Partners LLC Buys 4,876 Shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 273,985 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,876 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC owned about 0.10% of FS KKR Capital worth $5,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FSK. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. increased its position in FS KKR Capital by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 16,626,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,158,000 after acquiring an additional 4,239,454 shares during the period. Black Diamond Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in FS KKR Capital during the fourth quarter worth $39,247,000. Beach Point Capital Management LP increased its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 6,060,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,909,000 after buying an additional 1,594,781 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 589.7% in the 4th quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,069,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,988,000 after buying an additional 914,407 shares during the period. Finally, Strong Tower Advisory Services bought a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $19,092,000. Institutional investors own 41.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FSK traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $20.79. The stock had a trading volume of 717,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,206,434. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a twelve month low of $18.08 and a twelve month high of $23.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 3.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.55. The company has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.36.

FS KKR Capital ( NYSE:FSK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 116.21% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The company had revenue of $396.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.52 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This is an increase from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is currently 33.46%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Hovde Group lowered their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital to $23.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital from $21.50 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th.

In related news, insider Daniel Pietrzak purchased 5,000 shares of FS KKR Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.61 per share, for a total transaction of $108,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,500 shares in the company, valued at $464,615. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other FS KKR Capital news, insider Daniel Pietrzak bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.61 per share, for a total transaction of $108,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $464,615. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard I. Goldstein purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.70 per share, with a total value of $43,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 28,500 shares in the company, valued at $618,450. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 16,038 shares of company stock worth $340,520. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S. companies. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments.

