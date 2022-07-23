WealthPLAN Partners LLC Buys 1,224,449 Shares of Sharecare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCR)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sharecare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCR – Get Rating) by 11,497.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,235,099 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,224,449 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Sharecare were worth $3,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Sharecare by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 508,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,284,000 after buying an additional 5,074 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Sharecare during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Sharecare by 144.3% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 18,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 10,750 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Sharecare in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sharecare in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Sharecare alerts:

Sharecare Trading Down 9.0 %

Shares of SHCR stock traded down $0.15 on Friday, reaching $1.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,514,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,930,978. The stock has a market cap of $532.41 million, a PE ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.12 and a 200-day moving average of $2.70. Sharecare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.44 and a 12 month high of $9.28.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Sharecare ( NASDAQ:SHCR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sharecare had a negative return on equity of 22.95% and a negative net margin of 21.72%. The business had revenue of $100.71 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sharecare, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Sharecare in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $2.50 target price on the stock. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Sharecare in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Sharecare from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Sharecare from $12.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st.

Sharecare Profile

(Get Rating)

Sharecare, Inc operates as a digital healthcare platform company. Its Sharecare platform connects people, patients, providers, employers, health plans, government organizations, and communities that optimize individual and population-wide well-being. The company offers enterprise solutions based on a software-as-a-service model that allows enterprise clients to message, motivate, and manage their populations, as well as measure their population progress; a suite of data and information-driven solutions; and life sciences solutions, which provides members with personalized information, programs, and resources to enhance their health and well-being.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sharecare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sharecare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sharecare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.