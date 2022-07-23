WealthPLAN Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,312 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,424 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $12,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CASY. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,866,000 after purchasing an additional 3,178 shares in the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP lifted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 72,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,335,000 after purchasing an additional 4,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Merchants Corp lifted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 8,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. 84.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on CASY. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $250.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $259.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $240.63.

Shares of NASDAQ CASY traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $198.71. 178,746 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 291,745. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $196.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $194.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.82 and a 12 month high of $216.40.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 2.62%. Casey’s General Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 45.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. This is an increase from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is 15.40%.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages; tobacco and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

