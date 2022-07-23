WealthPLAN Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 136,656 Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 136,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,635,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC owned 0.67% of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cardinal Point Wealth Management Partners LLC grew its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 79.7% during the first quarter. Cardinal Point Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 15,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 6,950 shares during the period. Northwest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 29.9% during the first quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,872,000 after purchasing an additional 11,137 shares during the period. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $260,000. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 31.1% during the first quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 2,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 57.1% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 10,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 3,952 shares in the last quarter.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:AVEM traded down $0.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.94. 171,350 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 233,882. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.08 and a 200 day moving average of $57.49. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $49.22 and a 52-week high of $67.91.

