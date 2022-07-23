WealthPLAN Partners LLC Acquires 14,690 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,690 shares during the quarter. C.H. Robinson Worldwide accounts for approximately 1.1% of WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. WealthPLAN Partners LLC owned 0.11% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide worth $15,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.8% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,819 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,902 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,884 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 34,144 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,675,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 5,514.2% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,737 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 6,617 shares during the period. 93.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Price Performance

C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $101.99. 727,696 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,048,581. The company has a market cap of $12.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.67 and a twelve month high of $115.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $102.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.51.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Dividend Announcement

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.51. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 47.22%. The company had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. Equities analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 31.07%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Robert C. Biesterfeld, Jr. sold 4,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $467,174.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,795,490. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Robert C. Biesterfeld, Jr. sold 4,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $467,174.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 181,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,795,490. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 28,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.03, for a total transaction of $3,086,781.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 54,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,998,835.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 64,679 shares of company stock worth $7,167,699. Corporate insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CHRW. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $109.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.90.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Rating)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.