Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Sold by NatWest Group plc

NatWest Group plc lessened its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 80.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 44,241 shares during the quarter. NatWest Group plc’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the first quarter valued at $34,000. 80.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $174.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Bank of America raised shares of Waste Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.86.

Insider Activity

Waste Management Price Performance

In other news, SVP Nikolaj H. Sjoqvist sold 10,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.57, for a total value of $1,717,503.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,769 shares in the company, valued at $6,457,752.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Director John C. Pope sold 219 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total value of $33,329.61. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,437,261.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Nikolaj H. Sjoqvist sold 10,311 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.57, for a total transaction of $1,717,503.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,769 shares in the company, valued at $6,457,752.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,204 shares of company stock worth $10,105,354. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WM stock opened at $154.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.58 and a 1 year high of $170.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.78. The stock has a market cap of $64.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.78.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.17. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 29.67%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. Waste Management’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.27%.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Featured Articles

