Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 16,981 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 85,935 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after buying an additional 5,190 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 73,893 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after buying an additional 2,609 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,001,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 45,763 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 2,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 345,516 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,480,000 after buying an additional 15,779 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Trading Down 0.1 %

KMI opened at $17.65 on Friday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.01 and a fifty-two week high of $20.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.03.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 103.74%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total value of $28,815.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,321.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KMI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut shares of Kinder Morgan from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan to $25.00 in a research report on Friday. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.14.

Kinder Morgan Profile

(Get Rating)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

