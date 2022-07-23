Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Makes New $265,000 Investment in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IEUS)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IEUS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.16% of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 3,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:IEUS opened at $49.96 on Friday. iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $45.65 and a one year high of $75.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.85.

iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $1.169 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

