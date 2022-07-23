Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Invests $555,000 in iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 10,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stewardship Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 36.4% in the first quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 95,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,853,000 after purchasing an additional 25,600 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 598.7% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 26,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 22,869 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares USD Green Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,203,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 52.1% in the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 10,820 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Capital Strategies acquired a new stake in iShares USD Green Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $407,000.

BGRN opened at $48.31 on Friday. iShares USD Green Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $46.72 and a 1-year high of $56.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.97.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were given a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%.

