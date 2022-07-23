Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Invests $238,000 in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 987 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GD. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 71.6% in the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 139 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 128.2% in the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 178 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 85.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GD opened at $216.76 on Friday. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $188.64 and a 1-year high of $254.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.56, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $220.33 and its 200-day moving average is $225.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.12. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 8.52%. The company had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.48 EPS. General Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.15%.

GD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna raised their target price on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen set a $260.00 target price on General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $246.75.

In related news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 10,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.93, for a total transaction of $2,532,526.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 124,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,647,267.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

