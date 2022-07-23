Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Invests $223,000 in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Hershey during the fourth quarter worth about $1,753,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Hershey by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Hershey during the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Hershey by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 16,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares during the period. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in Hershey during the fourth quarter worth about $157,000. 52.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hershey alerts:

Hershey Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of HSY stock opened at $215.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $328.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $214.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $211.55. The Hershey Company has a fifty-two week low of $167.80 and a fifty-two week high of $231.60.

Hershey Announces Dividend

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 61.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $0.901 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.27%.

Insider Activity at Hershey

In related news, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.75, for a total value of $1,123,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 190,555 shares in the company, valued at $42,827,236.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Hershey news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 253,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.37, for a total transaction of $55,515,088.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 894,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,168,331.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.75, for a total transaction of $1,123,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 190,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,827,236.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 699,493 shares of company stock worth $153,874,087. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Hershey from $218.00 to $219.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Hershey from $214.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $226.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Hershey from $215.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Hershey from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $219.07.

About Hershey

(Get Rating)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.