Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Has $511,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,048 shares during the quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHE. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 9,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Relaxing Retirement Coach increased its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Relaxing Retirement Coach now owns 81,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 30,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 153,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,538,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 10,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHE opened at $24.81 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.22. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $24.04 and a 1 year high of $32.32.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

