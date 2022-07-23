Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 11,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPTL. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 77.9% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 11,598 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 263.9% during the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 10,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 2,111 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 155,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,535,000 after acquiring an additional 9,833 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 2,162.7% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 143,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,055,000 after acquiring an additional 137,311 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SPTL opened at $34.11 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.19. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $31.25 and a 52 week high of $43.95.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

