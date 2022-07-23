Wagerr Trading 17.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days (WGR)

Wagerr (WGR) traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 23rd. Over the last week, Wagerr has traded 17.8% lower against the US dollar. Wagerr has a market capitalization of $1.60 million and approximately $1,724.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wagerr coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0074 or 0.00000033 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Gold Secured Currency (GSX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000098 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001280 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000842 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00007909 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001522 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

About Wagerr

Wagerr (WGR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 11th, 2017. Wagerr’s total supply is 245,177,633 coins and its circulating supply is 216,761,204 coins. Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Wagerr is news.wagerr.com. The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wagerr’s official website is www.wagerr.com.

Wagerr Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wagerr is a decentralized sportsbook built on blockchain technology. Due to its peer-to-peer structure Wagerr brings trustless sports betting to the whole world while avoiding single hacks, scams and server downtime. Wagerr is able to escrow user stakes, verify results and pay out winners automatically, eliminating the need for third party services which charge higher fees. In Wagerr ets are executed through the use of Application Specific Smart Contracts (ASSC), while a network of Oracle Masternodes update game results and execute smart contracts to facilitate reliable betting and payouts and receive 50% of the bet's fee while doing so. 48% of the fees are destroyed, reducing the total supply of WGR while demand is created by users who buy WGR to gamble with. Anyone can stake 25,000 WGR to run a Masternode and earn a monthly share of the network fees. “

