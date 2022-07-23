VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.99

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.99 and traded as high as $1.07. VistaGen Therapeutics shares last traded at $1.07, with a volume of 3,829,900 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VTGN. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of VistaGen Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of VistaGen Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of VistaGen Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday.

VistaGen Therapeutics Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at VistaGen Therapeutics

VistaGen Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VTGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). VistaGen Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 4,306.76% and a negative return on equity of 61.44%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Venrock Healthcare Capital Par sold 60,000 shares of VistaGen Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.89, for a total transaction of $53,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,637,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,367,184.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oak Family Advisors LLC grew its holdings in VistaGen Therapeutics by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 184,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 8,294 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in VistaGen Therapeutics by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 42,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 13,255 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in VistaGen Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in VistaGen Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in VistaGen Therapeutics by 21.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 91,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 16,038 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.75% of the company’s stock.

About VistaGen Therapeutics

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing various medicines with the potential to care for anxiety, depression, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS). The company's CNS pipeline includes PH94B, a rapid-onset neuroactive nasal spray, which is in preparation for Phase III development for the acute treatment of anxiety in adults with social anxiety disorder.

