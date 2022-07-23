Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC Grows Stock Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 6,114.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 177,614 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 174,756 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up about 5.3% of Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $9,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHX. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 111.8% during the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 2,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after buying an additional 9,886 shares in the last quarter. Round Table Services LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 170.0% during the 1st quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 7,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 4,483 shares in the last quarter. Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA now owns 30,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after buying an additional 15,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leo Brokerage LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $343,000.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

SCHX stock opened at $46.82 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.27 and its 200-day moving average is $50.20. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $43.02 and a twelve month high of $57.49.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.