Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.13

Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.13 and traded as high as $3.30. Virco Mfg. shares last traded at $3.23, with a volume of 17,136 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush set a $8.00 price target on shares of Virco Mfg. in a report on Monday, June 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Virco Mfg. from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd.

Get Virco Mfg. alerts:

Virco Mfg. Trading Up 0.9 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Virco Mfg.

Virco Mfg. ( NASDAQ:VIRC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.79). The company had revenue of $40.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.50 million. Virco Mfg. had a negative net margin of 8.65% and a negative return on equity of 31.63%. Research analysts forecast that Virco Mfg. Co. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIRC. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Virco Mfg. in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Wilen Investment Management CORP. bought a new position in Virco Mfg. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Virco Mfg. by 119.5% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 49,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 27,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Virco Mfg. by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 195,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 4,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Minerva Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Virco Mfg. by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 875,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,626,000 after acquiring an additional 16,182 shares during the last quarter. 19.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Virco Mfg.

(Get Rating)

Virco Mfg. Corporation engages in the design, production, and distribution of furniture in the United States. It offers seating products, including 4-leg chairs, cantilever chairs, tablet armchairs with work surfaces and compact footprints, steel-frame and floor rockers, stools, series chairs, stack and folding chairs, hard plastic seating, upholstered stack and ergonomic chairs, and plastic stack chairs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Virco Mfg. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virco Mfg. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.