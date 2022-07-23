VINchain Achieves Market Cap of $1.16 Million (VIN)

VINchain (VIN) traded down 21.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. Over the last week, VINchain has traded up 28.2% against the dollar. VINchain has a market capitalization of $1.16 million and $132,382.00 worth of VINchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VINchain coin can currently be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get VINchain alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,510.48 or 1.00072892 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004450 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00006713 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004447 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003893 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

VINchain Profile

VIN is a coin. VINchain’s total supply is 840,108,901 coins and its circulating supply is 590,108,901 coins. VINchain’s official website is vinchain.io. VINchain’s official Twitter account is @VINChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for VINchain is https://reddit.com/r/VinChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for VINchain is vinchain.io/blog.

Buying and Selling VINchain

According to CryptoCompare, “VINchain is creating a blockchain database of used vehicles information that is accessible by everyone. The VinChain Token is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on all the apps in the VinChain platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VINchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VINchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VINchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VINchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VINchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.