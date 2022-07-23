Victrex (LON:VCT) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,876.81

Victrex plc (LON:VCTGet Rating)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,876.81 ($22.44) and traded as high as GBX 1,892 ($22.62). Victrex shares last traded at GBX 1,867 ($22.32), with a volume of 117,328 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on VCT shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($23.91) price objective on shares of Victrex in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Victrex from GBX 2,140 ($25.58) to GBX 2,190 ($26.18) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th.

Victrex Stock Down 0.8 %

The firm has a market cap of £1.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,286.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,741.20 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,872.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.42.

Victrex Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th were paid a dividend of GBX 13.42 ($0.16) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.75%. Victrex’s payout ratio is 73.53%.

About Victrex

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Industrial and Medical. It develops PEEK and PAEK polymer solutions, and semi-finished and finished parts. The company also offers specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers; sells thermoplastic polymer components; and engages in trading activities.

