Victrex (LON:VCT) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,876.81

Victrex plc (LON:VCT – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,876.81 ($22.44) and traded as high as GBX 1,892 ($22.62). Victrex shares last traded at GBX 1,867 ($22.32), with a volume of 117,328 shares changing hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts recently commented on VCT shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($23.91) price objective on shares of Victrex in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Victrex from GBX 2,140 ($25.58) to GBX 2,190 ($26.18) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th.
Victrex Stock Down 0.8 %
The firm has a market cap of £1.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,286.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,741.20 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,872.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.42.
Victrex Cuts Dividend
About Victrex
Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Industrial and Medical. It develops PEEK and PAEK polymer solutions, and semi-finished and finished parts. The company also offers specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers; sells thermoplastic polymer components; and engages in trading activities.
Featured Articles
