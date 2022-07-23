VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Shares Acquired by Cullen Capital Management LLC

Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 23.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,453,931 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,047,859 shares during the quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC owned about 0.73% of VICI Properties worth $155,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Investors increased its position in VICI Properties by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 58,635,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,765,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388,652 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in VICI Properties by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,552,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,702,801,000 after purchasing an additional 496,570 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in VICI Properties by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 31,731,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,426,000 after purchasing an additional 11,067,214 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in VICI Properties by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 28,673,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,364,000 after purchasing an additional 7,705,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in VICI Properties by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,541,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,398,000 after purchasing an additional 4,574,301 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts have commented on VICI shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.82.

Shares of VICI opened at $33.06 on Friday. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.23 and a 12 month high of $33.95. The company has a market cap of $31.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.08.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.09). VICI Properties had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 63.44%. The business had revenue of $416.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is 89.44%.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

