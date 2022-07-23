Viberate (VIB) Price Up 15.7% Over Last Week

Viberate (VIB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 23rd. One Viberate coin can now be purchased for $0.0144 or 0.00000064 BTC on major exchanges. Viberate has a market cap of $2.86 million and $361,899.00 worth of Viberate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Viberate has traded 15.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,308.86 or 0.99974220 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004486 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00006739 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004480 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003739 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Viberate (VIB) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 5th, 2017. Viberate’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 198,995,000 coins. Viberate’s official Twitter account is @viberate and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Viberate is www.viberate.com. The Reddit community for Viberate is /r/viberate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Viberate is a platform that joins the entire live music ecosystem under one roof. Currently it acts as a database for live music, where profiles are ranked according to their online popularity. It is built and curated by the Viberate user community. Viberate's end game is to disrupt the music industry as we know it – by becoming a global talent marketplace. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viberate directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Viberate should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Viberate using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

