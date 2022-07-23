VeChain Trading Up 11.7% This Week (VET)

VeChain (VET) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 22nd. One VeChain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0254 or 0.00000112 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. VeChain has a total market capitalization of $1.84 billion and approximately $112.09 million worth of VeChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, VeChain has traded 11.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

VeThor Token (VTHO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Qredo (QRDO) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001406 BTC.

Dock (DOCK) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000098 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00016184 BTC.

AstroMoon (ATM) traded 51.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ImpulseVen (VEN) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Oogear (OG) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About VeChain

VeChain (CRYPTO:VET) is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the VeChainThor Authority hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2017. VeChain’s total supply is 85,985,041,177 coins and its circulating supply is 72,511,146,418 coins. The official website for VeChain is www.vechain.org. VeChain’s official Twitter account is @Vechain1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for VeChain is /r/vechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

VeChain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VeChain’s Blockchain-as-a-Service (“BaaS”) platform is called ToolChain. ToolChain is a comprehensive blockchain platform offering diverse services including: product lifecycle management, supply chain process control, data deposit, data certification, and process certification. With ToolChain, any sized business can utilize blockchain technology to further enhance brand perception and value as well as to expand into new business models. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VeChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

